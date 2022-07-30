SC Lottery
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Greenville

Officials investigate an officer involved shooting in Greenville Co. near Shaw Street
Officials investigate an officer involved shooting in Greenville Co. near Shaw Street(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning.

The Greenville City Police Department said the incident happened around 7:37 a.m.

Greenville City Chief of Police J. H. Thompson spoke about the incident at the scene.

Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson gives information on the officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday morning

Thompson said the situation began when a suspicious person in the neighborhood ran away when officers tried to talk to him.

According to Thompson, another officer soon found the suspect. However, when he tried to approach him, the suspect started shooting, and the officer was forced to return fire. Thankfully, Thompson confirmed that nobody was hit during the short shootout.

Thompson said the suspect, 29-year-old Theodis Williams, was taken into custody following the incident.

Theodis Williams, 29
Theodis Williams, 29(Greenville Police Department)

Williams is charged with the following:

  • Possession of weapon during a violent crime
  • Assault
  • Attempted murder
  • Interfering with a police officer
  • Unlawful for person convicted of DV second and third degree etc. ship, transport
  • Possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
  • Possess or receive firearm or ammunition
  • Weapons/Unlawful carrying of pistol

