TRAFFIC ALERT: Both sides of Cosgrove Ave. near the Northbridge back open

Police said the road was blocked for a time Saturday night "due to an incident."
Police said the road was blocked for a time Saturday night “due to an incident.”(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says Cosgrove Avenue by the Northbridge is back open on both sides.

Police said the road was blocked for a time Saturday night “due to an incident.”

There is no official information pertaining to what the incident was.

Police first tweeted about it at 5:59 p.m.

