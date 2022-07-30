SC Lottery
Troopers: 1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 52 crash involving 18-wheelers

It happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.
It happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash in the St. Stephen area that left one person dead and four others injured.

It happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.

A 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling west on Highway 52 overturned, according to LCpl. Nick Pye. Part of the load the vehicle was carrying hit another 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling east on the highway. After that, a 2018 Ford SUV then hit the second tractor-trailer.

The driver of the 2018 tractor-trailer did suffer fatal injuries, and the passenger was taken to the hospital, Pye said.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to the hospital, and the driver of the tractor-trailer that overturned was also taken to the hospital.

Highway 52 was shut down for much of the day following the crash.

Viewer sent photos of the crash
Viewer sent photos of the crash (Elvin Speights Sr.)

Other agencies also worked the scene, including Berkeley County EMS, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, St. Stephen Police Department and North Berkeley Fire.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

