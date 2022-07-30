SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WATCH: Crews rescue woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters

Authorities in Arizona released a video of crews rescuing a woman who was trapped in her car due to rising flood waters. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia, Amy Cutler and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Residents outside of Phoenix woke up Friday to the aftermath of extensive flooding in the area.

Officials in Apache Junction confirmed at least five people had to be rescued, with others swept away in their vehicles.

Arizona’s Family reports authorities released body camera video showing one of the rescues, where a woman, later identified as Sur Teders, could be heard calling to officers for assistance with her dog also needing help.

The woman’s grandson, Connor Smith, said he came to her aid but couldn’t reach her because of the floodwaters, and that’s when he called 911.

Smith said his grandmother was physically OK after the incident, but the family has lost their dog. Teders’ granddaughter posted about the ordeal on social media and urged the community to participate in the search for their pet.

Authorities said multiple rescues were completed Thursday night as residents got caught in the rushing water. Crews also rescued a person from their home after floodwaters trapped them inside.

The city reported rescue crews were out Friday morning to clear roadways of dirt and debris.

Apache Junction city officials said most streets were open Friday evening, but drivers were still urged to use caution.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers Avenue at Cosgrove...
Rivers Ave. at Cosgrove Ave. back open following deadly crash
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
Karolyn Belcher, Chief Academic Officer for the Charleston County School District, will be...
Belcher out in major Charleston Co. School District shake-up
The Charleston Police Department says nine people are facing charges after a months-long...
Charleston Police announce 9 arrests in narcotics investigation

Latest News

The proposed program would start in the Eastside neighborhood on the peninsula. The city said...
Proposed Charleston ordinance aims to cut down on nuisance rental properties
It happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.
Troopers: 1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 52 crash involving 18-wheelers
FILE PHOTO - The damage assessments were set to conclude Friday, but were cut short due to new...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Kai Merritt, 28, is charged with burglary first-degree and stalking.
Man sent drawing of grim reaper to ex-girlfriend after she filed harassment report
Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Micah Rump, 18, from Ridgeville, died at the scene...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash