1 dead following single-vehicle collision in N. Charleston

South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on I-26 Sunday morning.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on I-26 Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on I-26 Sunday morning.

The motorist was traveling east on I-26 when they went off the road to the right and struck a tree near mile marker 207 at approximately 10:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

