1 dead following single-vehicle collision in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on I-26 Sunday morning.

The motorist was traveling east on I-26 when they went off the road to the right and struck a tree near mile marker 207 at approximately 10:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.