Charleston Fire wins Battle of the Badges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Battery hosted their annual Battle of the Badges soccer tournament ahead of the club’s Hometown Heroes Night at Patriots Point on Saturday.

The Battle of the Badges tournament featured the Charleston Police Department, the Charleston Fire Department, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The Charleston Fire Department took home this years trophy.

The tournament fielded teams in an 8v8 tournament on the Battery’s training grounds before the match at Patriots Point. The winning side, the Charleston Fire Department, was recognized on the field at halftime during the Battery’s 7:30 p.m. match against Sacramento Republic FC.

“The Battle of the Badges match is a friendly competition the department teams around the Charleston area look forward to participating in every year,” said City of Charleston Police Department’s Sergeant Robert Feeters before the matches. “We’re excited for the annual tournament ahead of the Battery’s Hometown Heroes match at Patriots Point and, personally, hope my team from the Charleston Police Department can bring home the trophy over the Charleston Fire, Mt. Pleasant Police and North Charleston Police Departments Saturday.”

”We’re excited to kick off Hometown Heroes Night at Patriots Point with the Battle of the Badges tournament and continue this fun tradition of area police and fire departments facing off on the pitch,” said Battery President of Business Operations Scott Krenitski. “As a club, it’s a lot of fun hosting this competition and we look forward to celebrating the winning team at halftime on July 30, as well as celebrating all of Charleston’s first responders and frontline healthcare workers during our Hometown Heroes Night.”

