Crews working to contain house fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire crews are working to contain a house fire in Mount Pleasant Sunday.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department and the Charleston Fire Department are both battling a fire in the 600 block of Libby’s Point in the Wakendaw neighborhood of Mount Pleasant, according to Matthew Tidwell of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

Mount Pleasant Police are at the scene as well.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.