SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Feds clear Boeing to resume 787 Dreamliner delivery

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP/WCSC) - Federal regulators are giving Boeing the green light to soon resume deliveries of its big 787 airliner.

That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who talked to The Associated Press on Saturday.

Boeing has been forced to stop deliveries of the 787, which it calls the Dreamliner, for most of the last two years because of production problems. But the Federal Aviation Administration is telling Boeing it will approve the company’s process for validating retrofits to each plane so they can be delivered to airline customers.

That will create a valuable source of cash for Boeing.

The planes were previously built in Washington state and South Carolina. But in late 2020, the company announced it would move all Dreamliner production to its North Charleston campus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers and Cosgrove Avenues...
Coroner IDs grandmother, grandson killed in Rivers Ave. crash
James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide, according to jail records.
Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2
It happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.
Troopers: 1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 52 crash involving 18-wheelers
SC Stay Plus online application pictured.
Rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or...
‘I’m coming for you’: SLED charges man accused of threatening to kill public official

Latest News

Multiple crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Libby’s Point in the Wakendaw...
Cats saved as crews battle Sunday house fire in Mount Pleasant
James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide, according to jail records.
Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2
The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued seven adults and two children from the water,...
Crews rescue 9 from water near Daufuskie Island
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a...
Fatal Berkeley County crash scene found 3 days later, troopers say