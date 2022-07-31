Man charged in connection to fatal accident on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested a man in connection with Friday’s fatal accident at Cosgrove and Rivers Ave.

James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide for the collision that left a grandmother and grandson dead, according to a spokesman with the North Charleston Police Department.

Debora Page, 62, from John’s Island, and Jo’siah Fragier, 4, from North Charleston both died from their injuries suffered in the crash.

Hart is being held at the Charleston County Jail.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

