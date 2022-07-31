SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man charged in connection to fatal accident on Rivers Ave.

North Charleston Police have arrested 62-year old James Hart in connection with Friday’s fatal...
North Charleston Police have arrested 62-year old James Hart in connection with Friday’s fatal accident at Cosgrove and Rivers Ave.(Charleston County Jail)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested a man in connection with Friday’s fatal accident at Cosgrove and Rivers Ave.

James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide for the collision that left a grandmother and grandson dead, according to a spokesman with the North Charleston Police Department.

Debora Page, 62, from John’s Island, and Jo’siah Fragier, 4, from North Charleston both died from their injuries suffered in the crash.

Hart is being held at the Charleston County Jail.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers and Cosgrove Avenues...
Coroner IDs grandmother, grandson killed in Rivers Ave. crash
It happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.
Troopers: 1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 52 crash involving 18-wheelers
Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or...
‘I’m coming for you’: SLED charges man accused of threatening to kill public official
SC Stay Plus online application pictured.
Rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
Kai Merritt, 28, is charged with burglary first-degree and stalking.
Man left drawing of grim reaper on ex-girlfriend’s porch after she filed harassment report

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Now hiring with Ann McGill
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘We Carry Their Crosses’ walk remembers lives lost to gun violence
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner IDs victims of Rivers Ave crash
A man from Moncks Corner is among two people hurt in a deadly early-morning collision in...
Moncks Corner man among 2 injured in Orangeburg County fatal crash