More heat and humidity today with a slight chance of rain!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Look for more heat and humidity today with a mix of sun and clouds! Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 90s and heat index values around 105 to 110. At the beaches, highs will be near 90 degrees. An isolated storm is possible this afternoon and evening but coverage won’t be as widespread as yesterday. As we head through the week we will stay in the 90s with a few showers and thunderstorms possible each day, especially Wednesday into the weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94, Low 79.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 96, Low 79.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 95, Low 78.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 77.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 76.

