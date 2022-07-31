SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fatal Berkeley County crash scene found 3 days after crash, troopers say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash scene along Highway 52 was discovered on Sunday, three days after the crash happened, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Investigators believe the crash occurred at approximately 12:26 a.m. Thursday when the driver of a 2014 Honda motorcycle, traveling east on Highway 52, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The motorcyclist died at the scene from injuries, Pye said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim of the crash.

The crash is still being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers and Cosgrove Avenues...
Coroner IDs grandmother, grandson killed in Rivers Ave. crash
North Charleston Police have arrested 62-year old James Hart in connection with Friday’s fatal...
Man charged in connection to fatal accident on Rivers Ave.
It happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.
Troopers: 1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 52 crash involving 18-wheelers
SC Stay Plus online application pictured.
Rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or...
‘I’m coming for you’: SLED charges man accused of threatening to kill public official

Latest News

The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued seven adults and two children from the water,...
Crews rescue 9 from water near Daufuskie Island
Multiple fire crews are working to contain a house fire in Mount Pleasant Sunday.
Crews working to contain house fire in Mount Pleasant
South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on...
1 dead following single-vehicle collision in N. Charleston
North Charleston Police have arrested 62-year old James Hart in connection with Friday’s fatal...
Man charged in connection to fatal accident on Rivers Ave.