Fatal Berkeley County crash scene found 3 days after crash, troopers say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash scene along Highway 52 was discovered on Sunday, three days after the crash happened, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Investigators believe the crash occurred at approximately 12:26 a.m. Thursday when the driver of a 2014 Honda motorcycle, traveling east on Highway 52, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The motorcyclist died at the scene from injuries, Pye said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim of the crash.

The crash is still being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

