N. Charleston structure fire leaves 1 injured, 4 displaced
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says one person was injured, and four others were displaced by a structure fire Saturday night.
Crews responded to Cumberland Way near the Windsor Hill Plantation area at 9:53 p.m.
Fire department spokesperson Christan Rainey says crews extinguished the fire quickly.
One person was taken to the hospital by EMS. Meanwhile, four adults were displaced by the fire; they will be receiving assistance from the Red Cross, Rainey said.
There is no official word yet on what caused the fire.
