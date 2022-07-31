N. Charleston structure fire leaves 1 injured, 4 displaced

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says one person was injured, and four others were displaced by a structure fire Saturday night.

Crews responded to Cumberland Way near the Windsor Hill Plantation area at 9:53 p.m.

Fire department spokesperson Christan Rainey says crews extinguished the fire quickly.

One person was taken to the hospital by EMS. Meanwhile, four adults were displaced by the fire; they will be receiving assistance from the Red Cross, Rainey said.

There is no official word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.