Neighbors worried, frustrated after deadly Walterboro shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live near a Walterboro pool hall say they woke up early Saturday to a shooting.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday to the Sure Shots Pool Hall where a man had been reported shot and a woman injured.

First responders said the man had been wounded multiple times and they took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman had suffered a broken leg, firefighters said.

Lora Nettles lives nearby and called 911 to report the shooting. She says there was a shooting outside the pool hall last year, and bullets hit her house in that altercation. Now, less than a year later, she’s frustrated that it happened again and this time claimed a life.

“It was scary because my house has already been hit before,” she said. “And I already suffer post-traumatic stress disorder because of a prior gunshot wound, and having to live by this place, you just can’t feel safe and I didn’t know if anybody else was going to start shooting or not.”

Nettles says she and her neighbors have asked for more law enforcement in the past and gone to Colleton County Council about the issues she says the business creates for neighbors.

She says they will continue to bring their concerns and ask that the hall be closed.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

