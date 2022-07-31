‘We Carry Their Crosses’ walk remembers lives lost to gun violence

SC Lottery
Family, friends and activists gathered for the We Carry Their Crosses March for Life. Organizers say they wanted to make a strong visual statement, to remind the community that more than 100 people have lost their lives to gun violence in the past three years in North Charleston.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Family, friends and activists gathered on Saturday for the “We Carry Their Crosses March for Life.” Organizers say they wanted to make a strong visual statement, to remind the community that more than 100 people have lost their lives to gun violence in the past three years in North Charleston.

“The community is disconnected from it,” Thomas Dixon, a Lowcountry pastor, says. “If you’re not a part of the problem, many people in the community think it’s those people or them.”

Organizers say they hope the crosses make people stop and think.

“In resurrecting their names, we’re bringing life not only to them but the memory of them implanted in the hearts and minds of people in North Charleston to understand that this is a we problem,” Dixon says.

This event is also part of the one-year anniversary weekend of the Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith foundation. Ronald Smith, the father of Ronjanae Smith, says the event is important for all families who suffered a loss to gun violence.

“I hope that they see the right now we’re doing something to stop the violence in the street - to look at all these names that have lost loved ones, so they can see that we need to stop the violence,” Smith says.

The foundation will host a community networking event Sunday at 2025 Reynolds Ave, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to talk about resources and community programs.

“We can touch 1000s of lives and change lives, right here in North Charleston,” Dixon says. “And we believe that what we do in North Charleston will ultimately impact Charleston, Mount Pleasant Lincolnville Summerville, Goose Creek, Ravanel, Hollywood, you name it.”

