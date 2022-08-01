APPALACHIA RISES: Here’s how you can help Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCSC/WKYT) - As devastating flash flooding hit several counties in Kentucky, organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

As of Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to at least 30, WKYT-TV reported.

If you would like to donate money to relief efforts for flood victims, here are three organizations that can get help where it is needed:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you'd like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they're being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund: Beshear established this fund to help those impacted by flooding. All proceeds will go to flood victims. All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

In addition to the 30 confirmed deaths, Bashear said Monday they know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but were not able to confirm the number of deaths.

One hard-hit area, Knott County, accounted for 15 of the deaths and four of those were children. Bashear said the oldest of the children was in second grade.

Another six deaths were confirmed in Breathitt County, three in Perry County and two each in Letcher and Clay Counties.

Beshear said on Sunday that dozens of bridges were destroyed in the floods and that the damage to critical infrastructure is hampering efforts to help residents, including those whose water systems were damaged. The governor says communications issues also exist.

The National Guard estimates about 400 people have been rescued by helicopter.

About 13,000 utility customers in Kentucky remain without power over the weekend.

Bashear ordered flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the families suffering from the floods.

The Better Business Bureau is reminding people that scammers often taken advantage of these types of situations, and to always make sure your donations are going to a legitimate charity or non-profit.

