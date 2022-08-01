SC Lottery
Community marks 1st anniversary of group honoring slain teen

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization formed to honor a North Charleston teenager who was shot to death marked its first birthday Sunday.

The parents of Ronjanae Smith founded the “Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Center” after the May 2021 death of the 14-year-old girl, who was fatally shot at an unauthorized concert in North Charleston. The shooting left 14 others injured.

Smith’s parents say the group puts on positive activities to involve the community in hopes of discouraging gun violence.

Ronjanae Smith, 14, died in May 2021 after being shot at an "unauthorized" concert, according to North Charleston Police.(Ronald Smith)

Sunday’s celebration was part of a weekend of events that included Saturday’s “We Carry the Crosses” March for Life, which honored Lowcountry victims of gun violence.

“No matter your race, creed, or religious belief, we just want everyone to continue to come together to love one another, to learn love, to continue to push love, and to understand it,” Skye Everson said.

The organization says over the past year, activities have included feeding the homeless once a month, putting on a weekly drug and alcohol program, and providing a mentorship program for young people.

The group hopes to do even more in its second year.

