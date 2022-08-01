Coroner identifies man killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Saint Stephen man died in a motorcycle crash that was discovered days after it happened.

Andrew Johnson, 33, was killed in the crash in the Bonneau area, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

State troopers said the crash scene was discovered along Highway 52 on Sunday, but Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said investigators believe the crash happened at approximately 12:26 a.m. Thursday.

Pye said Johnson was riding a 2014 Honda motorcycle and was traveling east on Highway 52 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Johnson died at the scene of the crash.

The crash is still being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

