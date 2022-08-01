SC Lottery
Coroner IDs man killed in Hwy. 52 crash involving pair of 18-wheelers

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Florence man died Friday in a three-vehicle crash that injured four other people.

Marcus McFadden, 25, died from injuries he suffered in the crash on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Friday, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Harwell.

Investigators say a 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling west on Highway 52 overturned. Part of the load the vehicle was carrying hit another 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling east on the highway.

A third vehicle, a 2018 Ford SUV then hit the second tractor-trailer.

McFadden was driving the second tractor-trailer and the passenger in that vehicle was taken to an area hospital, Pye said.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to the hospital, and the driver of the tractor-trailer that overturned were also taken to the hospital, Pye said.

Highway 52 was shut down for much of the day following the crash.

Viewer sent photos of the crash
Viewer sent photos of the crash (Elvin Speights Sr.)

Other agencies also worked the scene, including Berkeley County EMS, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, St. Stephen Police Department and North Berkeley Fire.

The crash remained under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

