Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate

This photo provided by Tyler Jones shows Joe Cunningham, left, and Talley Parham Casey, right,...
This photo provided by Tyler Jones shows Joe Cunningham, left, and Talley Parham Casey, right, a former fighter pilot-turned lawyer, his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina's first Democratic governor in 20- years. Cunningham, who previewed his pick last week for The Associated Press ahead of a formal rollout later Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 said that Casey's broad experience is the right match for the new generation of leadership he hopes to bring to South Carolina's top office. Cunningham planned to formally announce his pick later Monday.(Tyler Jones via AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Joe Cunningham has chosen a civil litigator who flew combat missions in Iraq to be his running mate.

Cunningham is trying to become South Carolina’s first Democratic governor in 20 years. He previewed his pick of Tally Parham Casey ahead of a formal announcement Monday in her hometown of Greenville.

Cunningham told The Associated Press that Casey’s military service, legal savvy and the fact that she’s a woman make her the right fit.

Casey was South Carolina’s first female fighter pilot, serving three combat tours over Iraq, and has been an attorney for more than two decades.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette filed for reelection last week.

