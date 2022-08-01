Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Joe Cunningham has chosen a civil litigator who flew combat missions in Iraq to be his running mate.

Cunningham is trying to become South Carolina’s first Democratic governor in 20 years. He previewed his pick of Tally Parham Casey ahead of a formal announcement Monday in her hometown of Greenville.

Cunningham told The Associated Press that Casey’s military service, legal savvy and the fact that she’s a woman make her the right fit.

Casey was South Carolina’s first female fighter pilot, serving three combat tours over Iraq, and has been an attorney for more than two decades.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette filed for reelection last week.

