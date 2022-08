CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers are experiencing a backup on I26 due to a crash.

Exit 209 of I26 is blocked with a rolled over 18-wheeler, the North Charleston Fire Department tweeted.

TRAFFIC ALERT

I26 West Exit 209 BLOCKED with rolled-over 18-wheeler. Use alternate exit. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/U29TSSteqg — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) August 1, 2022

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate exits.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.