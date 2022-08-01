FIRST ALERT: Emergency bridge repair closes 1 lane of I-26 in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency work to repair a damaged bridge on I-26 will keep one eastbound lane closed for 24 hours.

Work to repair a damaged bridge deck began at 6 a.m. Monday. The repairs are being made on an overpass near mile marker 177 in Dorchester County, the SCDOT said.

The work required crews to shut down the right eastbound lane of the interstate.

“This is a spot repair to the riding surface and does not affect the structural integrity of the bridge,” the agency said on Twitter.

Crews hope to have the lane reopened by early Tuesday morning.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution when driving in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.