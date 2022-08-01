SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their luggage.(DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, FISHERIES AND FORESTRY - AUSTRALIA)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A hungry traveler may have just paid for the most expensive McDonald’s breakfast ever.

The passenger traveling from Indonesia to Australia is being fined $1,874 for leaving two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in their luggage.

A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which were then sent to be tested for foot and mouth disease.

Before this incident, Australian authorities introduced new biosecurity rules after a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide, according to jail records.
Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers and Cosgrove Avenues...
Coroner IDs grandmother, grandson killed in Rivers Ave. crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on...
1 dead following single-vehicle collision in N. Charleston
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday to the Sure Shots Pool Hall where a...
‘You just can’t feel safe’: Deadly shooting at Walterboro pool hall worries neighbors

Latest News

Goose Creek Fire Department ‘facing a staffing crisis’
VIDEO: Goose Creek Fire Department ‘facing a staffing crisis’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
White House decries China rhetoric over Pelosi Taiwan visit
The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said Christina Walker, 32, was taken into custody...
Woman arrested after stabbing man to death during sex, police say
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday,...
Biden to speak on operation against al-Qaida in Afghanistan
FILE - This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch,...
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 87 months in prison