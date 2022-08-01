Gas prices fell 3% in Charleston last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - Gas prices in the Charleston metro area dropped slightly over the past week but remained 33% higher than one year ago.

Oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and domestically. The national average gas price Friday was $4.26 a gallon, according to AAA—down 76 cents a gallon from the record high of $5.02 set on June 14.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in the Palmetto State using data from AAA.

Charleston by the numbers

AAA reported the current price for a gallon of regular gas in the area was $3.86, ten cents per gallon below the state average.

South Carolina gas tax: $0.23 per gallon (#40 highest among all states)

Week change: -$0.13 (-3.3%)

Year change: +$0.96 (+33.0%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $4.60, recorded June 15

For diesel fuel, the current price was $5.03 per gallon.

Week change: -$0.16 (-3.0%)

Year change: +$1.99 (+65.4%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.75, recorded on June 10

Elsewhere in the state, the average price per gallon fell 3.8% in the Columbia area, by 3.7% in the Myrtle Beach area and by just 1.6% in the Greenville area, the report found.

California has most expensive gasoline, Texas has cheapest

The analysis found the San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles area of California to have the highest gas prices at $5.95 per gallon. Bakersfield followed with $5.85 and Napa came in third, where drivers are paying $5.83 per gallon.

The three communities with the least-expensive gas are all in Texas, with Lardo reporting $3.39 per gallon, the Brownsville-Harlingen area reporting $3.41 and the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area reporting $3.43.

ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 Friday amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June.

State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

