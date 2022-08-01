SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gas prices fell 3% in Charleston last week

Gas prices in the Charleston metro area dropped slightly over the past week but remained 33%...
Gas prices in the Charleston metro area dropped slightly over the past week but remained 33% higher than one year ago.(Live 5/File)
By Stacker Web Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - Gas prices in the Charleston metro area dropped slightly over the past week but remained 33% higher than one year ago.

Oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and domestically. The national average gas price Friday was $4.26 a gallon, according to AAA—down 76 cents a gallon from the record high of $5.02 set on June 14.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in the Palmetto State using data from AAA.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

Charleston by the numbers

AAA reported the current price for a gallon of regular gas in the area was $3.86, ten cents per gallon below the state average.

  • South Carolina gas tax: $0.23 per gallon (#40 highest among all states)
  • Week change: -$0.13 (-3.3%)
  • Year change: +$0.96 (+33.0%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $4.60, recorded June 15

For diesel fuel, the current price was $5.03 per gallon.

  • Week change: -$0.16 (-3.0%)
  • Year change: +$1.99 (+65.4%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.75, recorded on June 10

Elsewhere in the state, the average price per gallon fell 3.8% in the Columbia area, by 3.7% in the Myrtle Beach area and by just 1.6% in the Greenville area, the report found.

California has most expensive gasoline, Texas has cheapest

The analysis found the San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles area of California to have the highest gas prices at $5.95 per gallon. Bakersfield followed with $5.85 and Napa came in third, where drivers are paying $5.83 per gallon.

The three communities with the least-expensive gas are all in Texas, with Lardo reporting $3.39 per gallon, the Brownsville-Harlingen area reporting $3.41 and the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area reporting $3.43.

ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 Friday amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June.

State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers and Cosgrove Avenues...
Coroner IDs grandmother, grandson killed in Rivers Ave. crash
James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide, according to jail records.
Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2
It happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.
Troopers: 1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 52 crash involving 18-wheelers
SC Stay Plus online application pictured.
Rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or...
‘I’m coming for you’: SLED charges man accused of threatening to kill public official

Latest News

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday to the Sure Shots Pool Hall where a...
Deadly shooting at Walterboro pool hall worries neighbors
Multiple crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Libby’s Point in the Wakendaw...
Cats saved as crews battle Sunday house fire in Mount Pleasant
Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham will name the running mate he hopes will help him defeat...
Cunningham to announce running mate in governor’s race Monday
Federal regulators are giving Boeing the green light to soon resume deliveries of its big 787...
Feds clear Boeing to resume 787 Dreamliner delivery