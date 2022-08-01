SC Lottery
Georgetown police searching for missing man

Joseph Wesley Blake
Joseph Wesley Blake(Georgetown Police Department)
By Landon Boozer
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for pubic assistance in finding a missing man.

Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was reported missing Friday. Police say Blake was last seen that day at roughly 3 p.m. walking in the woods in the area of Ridge Street in Georgetown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843.545.4300.

