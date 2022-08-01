Hot start to August in the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Above average temperatures and below average rain chances are expected for the first week of August. We expect a sunny, hot and humid Monday with a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highs today will reach the mid 90s inland, near 90 degrees at the beaches. Warm, muggy and mainly dry conditions are expected tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s. More of this is to come this week as daily highs are expected to remain in the 90s with morning lows in the 70s. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each day through the weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

