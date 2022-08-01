New West Ashley building design guidelines to be unveiled

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New guidelines that developers and architects designing properties in the West Ashley community will have to follow are being presented to the Charleston Design Review Board Monday night.

The DRB’s meeting will include a presentation of new urban design principles to steer future design. City of Charleston West Ashley Coodinator Eric Pohlman said the guidelines will set expectations for the future look for the area, and are something called for when Plan West Ashley was developed back in 2017.

The plan breaks up West Ashley into for categories: gateways, neighborhood hubs, and rural and urban corridors, Pohlman says. Each category has its own set of design guidelines to reflect the unique character of each area.

Pohlman says while the guidelines are intended to steer creativity, they are not intended to hamper it or make the area monotone. He said he hopes they will make the design review process with future developers easier and heighten expectations in the area.

“Then we can actually start talking with them about improving their plans additionally or how they are meeting those expectations,” Pohlman says. “It’s just setting us up in a better direction for what gets submitted to us.”

After receiving suggestions from Monday night’s meeting, another draft will likely be submitted and then eventually be implemented as a “policy statement” with the Design Review Board.

The meeting will be live-streamed at 4:30 p.m. Monday and will be recorded on the City of Charleston’s YouTube Channel.

