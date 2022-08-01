SC Lottery
SC gas prices fall 14 cents over last week

As of Monday morning, the lowest price at the pump in the Tri-County area was $3.51 in Goose Creek. The average price per gallon in the Spartanburg area was $3.77, while Columbia drivers were paying about $3.50.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices across South Carolina fell last week to an average of $3.68 per gallon, GasBuddy’s weekly survey of Palmetto State gas stations found.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.26 on Sunday while the most expensive was selling for $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.49.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week,” GasBuddy Head Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said. “Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,”

Prices in South Carolina are 61.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 80.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

As of Monday morning, the lowest price at the pump in the Tri-County area was $3.51 in Goose Creek. The average price per gallon in the Spartanburg area was $3.77, while Columbia drivers were paying about $3.50.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 as of Monday morning. The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02-per-gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do,” De Haan said. “For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”

