72-hour SC sales tax holiday starts Friday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State will give shoppers the chance to save on back-to-school and other items in a 72-hour tax-free holiday this weekend.

The annual event exempts many products from the state’s 6% sales tax, the state’s Department of Revenue said. It runs from Friday through Sunday.

“With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. “Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials.”

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Click here for a detailed list of tax-free items, shopping lists, and frequently asked questions at the SCDNR website.

All of the eligible items are tax-free whether you purchase them at a brick-and-mortar store or online.

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $24.5 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.

The first Sales Tax Holiday in South Carolina made its debut in the year 2000.

Since it began, shoppers in the state have saved between $2-3 million during the annual weekend.

