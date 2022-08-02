SC Lottery
Charleston County School District “restructures”, drops top staff member

Erica Taylor
Erica Taylor(Provided)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has parted with another one of its highest paid staff members. In an email obtained by live from news from Superintendent Don Kennedy to board members, Kennedy announced he has eliminated the position of Chief of Staff. The position was held by Dr. Erica Taylor who is now out a job.

“I met with Dr. Taylor today and am working on a separation agreement from CCSD,” Kennedy wrote.

Kennedy also told board member the elimination of the position is part of a restructuring effort.

“As you know, I am in the process of reorganizing the district office central staff to more effectively support schools and to align with our student achievement goals which will ensure our commitment to a quality education for all students,” Kennedy wrote.

In a state, CCSD says:

“As Superintendent Kennedy reorganizes the district to achieve the goal of all students reading on grade level by 5th grade in 2027, some employees will be moved, and some positions will be changed to accomplish that goal.”

Taylor’s termination comes less than a week since the district announced it’s Chief Academic Office Karolyn Belcher is no longer with the district.

