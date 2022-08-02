Charleston Police to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is hosting an event Tuesday to mark National Night Out, a nationwide celebration intended to better the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.

The event will be held at Phillip Simmons Park on Columbus Street in downtown Charleston and a portion of Columbus Street will be shut down because of the celebration.

Eastside Community Development Corporation, Heal America and Charleston Police Department have collaborated to make this event possible and will hold a few special giveaways.

Everything will be free from parking provided by Trident Technical College’s Palmer Campus, to food, entertainment, and a bike giveaway.

Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says school registration is here, and this year it’s online for many. Trident will open the doors of its Palmer Campus to allow parents to use their computer lab to register and upload any necessary documents.

Wolfsen says they are looking to build their relationship and rapport with the community.

“We’re just excited to meet everybody and engage with everybody,” she says. “This is about bringing the community together with the police and partnering and building those bridges.”

This year, the Charleston Police Department will be giving out free Narcan, which is used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency. They’ll also allow anyone in the area to surrender any drugs they might be looking to get rid of in an anonymous box without any questions asked by police.

The celebration at Phillip Simmons Park will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 64 Columbus Street.

