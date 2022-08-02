SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is hosting an event Tuesday to mark National Night Out, a nationwide celebration intended to better the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.

The event will be held at Phillip Simmons Park on Columbus Street in downtown Charleston and a portion of Columbus Street will be shut down because of the celebration.

Eastside Community Development Corporation, Heal America and Charleston Police Department have collaborated to make this event possible and will hold a few special giveaways.

Everything will be free from parking provided by Trident Technical College’s Palmer Campus, to food, entertainment, and a bike giveaway.

Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says school registration is here, and this year it’s online for many. Trident will open the doors of its Palmer Campus to allow parents to use their computer lab to register and upload any necessary documents.

Wolfsen says they are looking to build their relationship and rapport with the community.

“We’re just excited to meet everybody and engage with everybody,” she says. “This is about bringing the community together with the police and partnering and building those bridges.”

This year, the Charleston Police Department will be giving out free Narcan, which is used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency. They’ll also allow anyone in the area to surrender any drugs they might be looking to get rid of in an anonymous box without any questions asked by police.

The celebration at Phillip Simmons Park will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 64 Columbus Street.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide, according to jail records.
Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
The three-vehicle crash happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.
Coroner IDs man killed in Hwy. 52 crash involving pair of 18-wheelers
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham (right) selected Tally Parham Casey, a civil...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Police to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday
The Charleston Police Department responded Monday to a report of someone firing a gun out of a...
Charleston Police investigate reports of shots fired on Johns Island
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Police investigate reports of shots fired on Johns Island
North Charleston Police say a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing last week has been...
Police find missing North Charleston teen in Columbia