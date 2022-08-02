Charleston Police investigate reports of shots fired on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department responded Monday to a report of someone firing a gun out of a vehicle.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., police began receiving multiple calls reporting a person shooting a gun out of a vehicle in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, Summertrees Road and Genesis Road on Johns Island, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Officers found shell casings near Brownswood Road and Genesis Road.

No injuries were reported, Wolfsen said.

It is not clear whether witnesses were able to provide a description of the gunman or the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police central detective.

