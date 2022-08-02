Charleston police investigating involving person shooting a gun out of car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shot fired incident that occurred Monday evening.

Authorities say that around 5:55 p.m. Monday, dispatch received several calls in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, summertrees Road and Genesis Road regarding a person shooting a gun out of a car.

Police reported finding shell casings near Brownswood Road and Genesis Road. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for details.

