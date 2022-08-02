SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston police investigating involving person shooting a gun out of car

police lights
police lights(mgn)
By Landon Boozer
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shot fired incident that occurred Monday evening.

Authorities say that around 5:55 p.m. Monday, dispatch received several calls in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, summertrees Road and Genesis Road regarding a person shooting a gun out of a car.

Police reported finding shell casings near Brownswood Road and Genesis Road. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide, according to jail records.
Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
The North Charleston Police Department says the intersection of Rivers and Cosgrove Avenues...
Coroner IDs grandmother, grandson killed in Rivers Ave. crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on...
1 dead following single-vehicle collision in N. Charleston
The three-vehicle crash happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.
Coroner IDs man killed in Hwy. 52 crash involving pair of 18-wheelers

Latest News

East Edisto Middle School is a $31 million, 120,000 square foot facility off Highway 61, behind...
Dorchester Dist. 2 working on ‘punchlist’ items ahead of new middle school’s opening
The Mother’s Milk Bank of South Carolina was developed to receive donated breast milk from...
Mother’s Milk Bank of SC receiving twice the amount of donor milk than usual
South Carolina sub teacher shortage
VIDEO: South Carolina sub teacher shortage
Goose Creek Fire Department ‘facing a staffing crisis’
VIDEO: Goose Creek Fire Department ‘facing a staffing crisis’