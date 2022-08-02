Coroner identifies Charleston woman killed in Sunday I-26 crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Charleston woman died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on I-26.

Gabrielle Brownlee, 29, died at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday from injuries she suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Brownlee was driving east on I-26 near mile marker 207, approximately two miles west of the Ashley Phosphate Road exit, when her car ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

