Coroner identifies Charleston woman killed in Sunday I-26 crash
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Charleston woman died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on I-26.
Gabrielle Brownlee, 29, died at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday from injuries she suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
Brownlee was driving east on I-26 near mile marker 207, approximately two miles west of the Ashley Phosphate Road exit, when her car ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
