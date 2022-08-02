SC Lottery
Deputies name man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting

Shannon Kinard, 39, is wanted on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a man at the Sure Shots Pool Hall early Saturday morning, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Walterboro man in connection with a weekend shooting at a pool hall.

Shannon Kinard, 39, is wanted on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a man at the Sure Shots Pool Hall early Saturday morning, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Deputies say Kinard is considered armed and dangerous.

He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him or have any information on where he may be, call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

