Dorchester Dist. 2 working on ‘punchlist’ items ahead of new middle school’s opening

East Edisto Middle School is a $31 million, 120,000 square foot facility off Highway 61, behind Beech Hill Elementary School.
East Edisto Middle School is a $31 million, 120,000 square foot facility off Highway 61, behind Beech Hill Elementary School.(Live 5 News)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some middle schoolers in Dorchester School District Two will have a new campus to learn at when the district welcomes back students in two weeks.

Around 850 students will call East Edisto Middle School, the district’s newest school, when class resumes on Aug. 15.

Principal Brion Rutherford said most of their seventh and eighth graders are coming over from Gregg Middle School, and they still have some work to do before those children walk in.

The 120,000 square foot school campus cost $31 million to build and is located off Highway 61, behind Beech Hill Elementary School.

Rutherford said the school was designed with safety in mind, saying they only need two people to monitor every hallway in the building.

Currently, there are 46 full-time teachers. Rutherford said they will start moving in next week.

He also said the school will most excel at English and Math due to the teachers they have brought in from both inside and outside of the district.

When asked about the state of construction on Monday, Rutherford said, “I wouldn’t call it construction. Most of what they’re doing is punchlist kind of stuff. I likened it to, when I told my wife last week, where we were at, I told her, like, when you build a new house, and you go through with the blue tape. Last week, we went through with the blue tape, and now they have two weeks to get it all cleaned up before students step on campus.”

Although requests were made to see classrooms inside of the campus, the district said because crews were moving in furniture, such as desks and chairs, and installing Smart Boards, they did not allow filming inside of a classroom.

Rutherford said there will be an open house for parents and students on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

