Elderly Bulloch Co. couple found dead due to heatstroke

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An elderly Bulloch County couple died due to heatstroke, according to the coroner.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the couple died Sunday and were found Monday in their mobile home on Tall Timber Lane near Stilson. The couple were in their 80s.

The coroner said the home had no air conditioning and the temperature inside felt like at least 110 degrees. There were also no ceiling fans, just a few box fans in the home.

The couple also had several cats, and a few were found dead.

