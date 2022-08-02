THE LIST: Lowcountry law enforcement taking part in National Night Out Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry and around the nation are celebrating National Night Out this Tuesday.

The annual event is designed as a community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between law enforcement and the people they serve. It also gives the public the chance to meet and interact with police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

Here is a list of some of the local law enforcement agencies and their National Night Out plans:

Charleston Police Department

The Charleston Police Department is hosting a National Night Out celebration Tuesday afternoon at Phillip Simmons Park in downtown Charleston from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will include food, entertainment and a bike giveaway.

Free parking is being provided by Trident Technical College’s Palmer Campus.

Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says school registration is here, and this year it’s online for many. Trident will open the doors of its Palmer Campus to allow parents to use their computer lab to register and upload any necessary documents.

Goose Creek Police Department

Goose Creek Police will hold its fourth annual National Night Out observance from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The department encourages community members throughout the city of Goose Creek to spend the evening outside with neighhors and Goose Creek Police officers at the Goose Creek Police Department, located at 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

The agency will have K9 demonstrations, SWAT, Bike Patrol, Safetypup, and members of the Goose Creek Fire Department will show off their fire engine. They will also have music, a dunk tank, free refreshments, and gift bags for the kids.

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Police will celebrate the event at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be free food, live music and jump castles for the kids.

The event gives the Mount Pleasant community the chance to get to know its officers and their neighbors.

North Charleston Police Department

North Charleston will celebrate National Night Out at its Riverfront Park for the first time this year. The event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature free food, a raffle, a dunk tank and jump castles.

Summerville Police Department

Summerville officers will welcome residents at Gahagan Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The department will have its K-9 units, a Paddy Waggon ice cream truck, the MRAP Rescue Vehicle nicknamed “Big Blue,” its Motorcycle Unit and the Summerville Police Department recruitment team, Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy and the Dignity Project.

There will be a free raffle for prizes donated by Lowe’s Home Improvement and Palmetto State Armory.

The agency will also collect school supplies for its annual Back to School Drive.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Charleston County deputies and the town of James Island will join forces to celebrate the event Tuesday night. It will take place at James Island Town Hall, at 1122 Bills Bluff Rd. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office’s K-9 Unit, SWAT team, Bomb Squad, Dive Team, Traffic Motor Unit and the James Island Fire Department will be among the departments attending.

Colleton County Sherrif’s Office

Colleton County deputies will meet and greet residents at Hyde Park in Walterboro from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be free food and residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to the park.

Free parking will be available on Azalea Drive.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver and his deputies will welcome residents to its National Night Out celebration at Pawley’s Island Community Church, located at 10304 Ocean Hwy.

The free event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the church lawn, where there will be inflatables, games and food.

The National Night Out campaign began in 1984 through a network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers across the nation, the campaign’s website states.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.