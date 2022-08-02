Man arrested in relation to death of vulnerable adult in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police have arrested a man after they found a dead body in a home

Randy Moore has been arrested and charged with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death

Police responded to a home on Lily Place in Summerville in reference to a CPR in progress. Dorchester County EMS confirmed that a a man was dead in the bedroom when police arrived.

Police say the front yard of the hose was littered with trash, had overgrown vegetation, and there was a bug and spider infestation on the front porch.

Randy Moore was seen sitting in the living/dining room area, which the police report states was messy and unkept; trash and papers were stored throughout the room.

Moore led police to the bedroom where EMS said the dead man was. The body was laying on the floor wearing a diaper with a blanket partially covering it. The body reportedly showed signs of rigor mortis in the jaw, arms and legs.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

Police reportedly found piles of magazines, trash, bed bugs in the bedroom and the bed had visible signs of dirt and bodily fluid stains.

Moore told police he provided care for the man for a while, providing him with his medication. He also said that about 35 minutes before calling 911, Moore found the man unresponsive on the bed, after which Moore moved the man to the floor and performed CPR until EMS arrived.

After speaking with Moore, the Summerville Police Crime Scene and Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of possible neglect and Moore was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.

