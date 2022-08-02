Sampit Elementary teacher needs school supplies to start the new year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As students and parents get set for the new school year teachers are at work preparing as well.

A Georgetown teacher says she wants her students to walk in on their first day focused on learning and not worrying about supplies.

For more than 7 years Sampit Elementary 2nd grade teacher Kiley Wilson has been pushing her young learners to be their best.

She says she knows to excel her students need the right tools to shine which includes basic school supplies.

She says she teaches at a Title one school and knows some parents don’t have the means to get some of the items her kids might need for the start of the school year.

“So having notebooks and things we need we can start off and not try to find paper and pencils. My kids know there is an area in the room they can grab a pencil or marker so we can move on,” Wilson said.

For her Donor’s Choose project she’s asking for basic supplies like markers, pencils, headphones, dry erase markers, journals, and highlighters.

She says the supplies will ensure that her more than 20 students have what they need no matter their circumstances.

“My kids know if they don’t have something they can go over and grab what they need, and we can move on. So, we can start of fresh and were not trying to find paper and pencils,” Wilson said.

Wilson says she’s also hoping to provide flexible seating that she says will allow her students to move about the class and find a comfortable spot to read and be actively engaged in their work.

Her Donor’s Choose project titled “Sailing into Second Grade still needs $544 dollars to be fully funded.

You can help this Sampit Elementary school teacher by becoming a classroom champion right now and clicking here.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.