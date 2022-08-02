SCDOT wants feedback on Long Point Road interchange project

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is giving the public the chance to weigh in on plans to improve traffic in one highest volume interchanges along the I-526 Corridor.

SCDOT is holding a public meeting Tuesday night on the Long Point Road Interchange Improvement Project, which is designed to reduce congestion in the area.

The agency said traffic studies on the I-526 Corridor indicate that the Long Point Interchange has operational issues, problems the public has echoed. The SCDOT says that makes it clear they need to do something to address those problems sooner rather than later.

Up to 12,000 truck trips occur at the interchange daily, and that number is expected to increase by 128% by 2050, according to SCDOT’s virtual public meeting.

The large commuter volume, coupled with the proximity to Wando Port leads to the mix of large trucks and regular vehicles. Since the issue initially arose, SCDOT has come up with ‘conceptual improvement alternatives,’ which will be presented Tuesday night.

SCDOT Program Director Joy Riley said public input is an essential part of what they do.

“At a certain point we want to come to the public and say ‘this is what we found so far, this is what we’re looking at, what do you think? And that’s where we are at this point,” Riley said.

The meeting is in person Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the R.L Jones Center, 391 Egypt Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC.

If you are unable to make the meeting, here is a link to SCDOT’s online survey.

