SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SCDOT wants feedback on Long Point Road interchange project

By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is giving the public the chance to weigh in on plans to improve traffic in one highest volume interchanges along the I-526 Corridor.

SCDOT is holding a public meeting Tuesday night on the Long Point Road Interchange Improvement Project, which is designed to reduce congestion in the area.

The agency said traffic studies on the I-526 Corridor indicate that the Long Point Interchange has operational issues, problems the public has echoed. The SCDOT says that makes it clear they need to do something to address those problems sooner rather than later.

Up to 12,000 truck trips occur at the interchange daily, and that number is expected to increase by 128% by 2050, according to SCDOT’s virtual public meeting.

The large commuter volume, coupled with the proximity to Wando Port leads to the mix of large trucks and regular vehicles. Since the issue initially arose, SCDOT has come up with ‘conceptual improvement alternatives,’ which will be presented Tuesday night.

SCDOT Program Director Joy Riley said public input is an essential part of what they do.

“At a certain point we want to come to the public and say ‘this is what we found so far, this is what we’re looking at, what do you think? And that’s where we are at this point,” Riley said.

The meeting is in person Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the R.L Jones Center, 391 Egypt Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC.

If you are unable to make the meeting, here is a link to SCDOT’s online survey.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide, according to jail records.
Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
The three-vehicle crash happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.
Coroner IDs man killed in Hwy. 52 crash involving pair of 18-wheelers
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham (right) selected Tally Parham Casey, a civil...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SCDOT wants feedback on Long Point Road interchange project
The Charleston Police Department is hosting a National Night Out celebration Tuesday at Phillip...
Charleston Police to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Police to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday
The Charleston Police Department responded Monday to a report of someone firing a gun out of a...
Charleston Police investigate reports of shots fired on Johns Island