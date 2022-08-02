Small rain chances continue!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few early morning showers have moved offshore and another hot and humid, mainly dry day is expected. Below average rain chances and above average temperatures continue today. We expect plenty of sunshine to heat the temperatures up into the mid 90s inland this afternoon. The heat index will top out around 105° this afternoon. If you are heading to the beach, we expect lots of sunshine with highs near 90 degrees this afternoon. The water temperature is 86° this morning in the Charleston Harbor. There will be a slightly better rain chance on Wednesday before the chance decreases again on Thursday and Friday. The best rain chance will continue to be across inland areas, away from the beaches.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 92.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 91.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

