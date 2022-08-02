SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Small rain chances continue!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few early morning showers have moved offshore and another hot and humid, mainly dry day is expected. Below average rain chances and above average temperatures continue today. We expect plenty of sunshine to heat the temperatures up into the mid 90s inland this afternoon. The heat index will top out around 105° this afternoon. If you are heading to the beach, we expect lots of sunshine with highs near 90 degrees this afternoon. The water temperature is 86° this morning in the Charleston Harbor. There will be a slightly better rain chance on Wednesday before the chance decreases again on Thursday and Friday. The best rain chance will continue to be across inland areas, away from the beaches.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 92.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 91.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide, according to jail records.
Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
The three-vehicle crash happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m.
Coroner IDs man killed in Hwy. 52 crash involving pair of 18-wheelers
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham (right) selected Tally Parham Casey, a civil...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Steamy Evening and More Heat Tuesday!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Hot end to July, even more heat to start August!