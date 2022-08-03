2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Two former Goose Creek Police officers were arrested after one was accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old high school student, the State Law Enforcement Division said.

Conrad Sands Stayton, 40, of Summerville, is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and misconduct in office, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

Shelly Love Ollic, 52, of Saint Stephen, is charged with misconduct in office, she said.

Court documents state that Stayton, who was employed as a school resource officer at Stratford High School between December 2021 and April 2022, possessed “pornographic imagery of a 17-year-old Stratford High School student.”

An affidavit states Stayton held more than 15 images of the student “engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity on his personal cellphone.”

“[Stayton] had direct knowledge of the student’s age and birthdate through his work as an SRO,” the document states.

Court documents also state Stayton engaged in public displays of affection with the student and failed to stop the minor from engaging in the act of producing obscene material.

A separate affidavit alleges Ollic permitted Stayton to engage in an appropriate relationship with the student and had knowledge of prior allegations against Stayton that involved inappropriate interactions with a juvenile student in 2018.

The affidavit alleges Ollic had knowledge of a 17-year-old student spending “extended time with Stayton within his hotel room” during a Goose Creek Police-sponsored Explore program event in January 2022. Court documents state text messages between Ollic and Stayton confirm that knowledge.

“No documented action was taken to advise the department, remove Statyon from his position permitting access to [the student], and ensure the safety of the students under her care during the event or in the following months,” the document states.

Investigators said when questioned about the event by SLED, Ollic denied any inappropriate interactions between Stayton and the student, but said that prior to the interview, the 17-year-old student had initially reported directly to Ollic being sexually assaulted by Stayton, which Ollic reported to Goose Creek Police Chief L.J. Roscoe.

Roscoe released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

On March 18, the Goose Creek Police Department became aware of allegations surrounding former SRO Stayton. Immediate action was taken, placing former SRO Stayton on administrative leave, while simultaneously launching an internal investigation. As a result of that investigation, former SRO Stayton was terminated on March 28. As a result of information that was discovered, I formally requested the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to be an independent fact-finder, and determine if any criminal charges were warranted. The charges that were brought today were a result of that investigation. I want to thank Chief Mark Keel and the agents of SLED that judiciously investigated this case, for their thoroughness and professionalism as it relates to this matter.

Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib also released a statement on the charges:

Integrity, trust and accountability underscore our commitment to the community we serve. At the City of Goose Creek, anything short of this will not be tolerated.

Stayton was fired from the Goose Creek Police Department in March, the agency confirmed. Goose Creek city spokesman Frank Johncon confirmed that Ollic resigned from the department

Stayton and Ollic were booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

