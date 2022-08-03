SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Baby bottles recalled due to lead levels

Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles have been recalled.
Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles have been recalled.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular baby bottle manufacturer has issued a recall due to high lead levels in some of its products.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the markings on the outside of some of the Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles contain lead levels higher than those set by the federal government.

About 100 bottles sold in the United States are affected.

The bottles were designed for newborn to 6-month-old babies and sold exclusively on Amazon.

The bottles have white and gray stars on the outside along with the brand name, Nuk, printed in white.

You can visit Nuk’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on...
Coroner identifies Charleston woman killed in Sunday I-26 crash
Berkeley County deputies are responding to a shooting in Goose Creek
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
The Charleston County School District has parted with another one of its highest paid staff...
Charleston County School District “restructures”, drops top staff member
The South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement reported more than...
SC Education Association concerned about teacher openings across state
Shannon Kinard, 39, is wanted on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a man at the Sure...
Deputies name man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting

Latest News

Police respond after a Green Bay Metro Transit bus driver takes care of a child, whose image is...
Caught on video: Bus driver helps lost toddler in Wisconsin
This undated photo courtesy of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy shows Dolly Parton. Parton...
Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners
The Razoni is shown leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on its way to Turkey through the...
First ship with Ukraine grain cleared to sail on to Lebanon
From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
Inflation weighs on back-to-school buying for many families