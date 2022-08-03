Best rain chance of the work week!

SC Lottery
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A brief uptick in the rain chances today across the Lowcountry before another dry stretch for the rest of the work week. A dry start today will be followed by hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon. We could start to see a few showers or downpours by late this morning. The best rain chance will be inland during the afternoon hours with the chance of storms diminishing quickly this evening. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s today with a heat index between 105-110° . The rain chances will be the lowest along the coast with highs near 90° at the beaches. The rain chance will decrease again Thursday and Friday before increasing slightly this weekend. Highs will be near 90° this weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

