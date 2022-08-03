Charleston to propose $15 minimum wage for all city employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will consider implementing a $15 per hour minimum wage for all city employees that will not require a tax increase.

The idea was proposed during Wednesday’s meeting of the city’s Human Resources Committee.

The city said revenues for this fiscal year, which runs from January to December, have been stronger than expected, and because of the salary savings from open positions, the city can afford to raise the minimum wage without raising taxes.

Charleston Compensation and Human Resources Data Manager Ryan Landry said there are currently around 280 full-time vacancies in the City of Charleston. That’s a staffing level of 75%.

Charleston Police currently have a 91% staffing level for sworn employees, with 39 full-time vacancies. The Charleston Fire Department has a 92% staffing level for sworn employees, with 28 full-time vacancies.

The total citywide staffing level is 83%, and Landry said they usually have staffing levels at around 88%.

The city said the proposal will be discussed at the next city council meeting on Aug. 16.

If approved, the proposal would take effect immediately, rather than at the end of the city’s fiscal year, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.