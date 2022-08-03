Deputies arrest man after chase ends on train tracks, crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man who ran from his car after leaving it on train tracks moments before a train crashed into it.

Marquise Tryone Fogle, 38, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for blue light, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana, according to jail records.

Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle Fogle was driving at approximately 12:45 a.m. for traffic violations on Rivers Avenue, but say Fogle did not stop.

“The vehicle fled at high speed into Berkeley County, where it went off the road near Highway 52 and Liberty Hall Road, hit a railroad electrical box and came to a stop partially blocking the train tracks,” sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The driver, later identified as Fogle, then ran away from the scene moments before a passenger train struck the vehicle.

Deputies did not immediately find Fogle, but searched the vehicle where they found his wallet and ID card, an affidavit states. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found two clear plastic bags with 3.5 grams of a substance that tested positive as marijuana.

Knapp said no injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.