FIRST ALERT: Dorchester, Colleton Counties under severe thunderstorm warning

The National Weather Service declared a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Dorchester...
The National Weather Service declared a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Dorchester and Colleton Counties until 4:45 p.m.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service declared a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Dorchester and Colleton Counties.

The warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

At 4:08 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Saint George to near Givhans Ferry State Park, moving northwest at 10 mph.

The storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines.

This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 171 and 178; and I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 61 and 85.

