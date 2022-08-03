Hot and humid with more storms this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out for the rest of the afternoon and evening, especially away from the coast. Any storm will contain heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Tonight will be mainly dry and muggy with lows in the 70s. Highs will top out in the near 90 degrees Thursday with a heat index around 100-105° . The rain chances will be the lowest along the coast with highs in the mid 80s at the beaches. Rain and storm coverage will be isolated Friday before increasing this weekend. Highs will be near 90° this weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 79.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

