Man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting turns himself in

The Walterboro man that the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for in connection with a weekend shooting at a pool hall turned himself in.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Shannon Kinard, 39, surrendered himself to authorities Wednesday morning, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Kinard was wanted on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a man at the Sure Shots Pool Hall early Saturday morning.

