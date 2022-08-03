Man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting turns himself in

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro man that the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for in connection with a weekend shooting at a pool hall turned himself in.

Shannon Kinard, 39, surrendered himself to authorities Wednesday morning, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Kinard was wanted on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a man at the Sure Shots Pool Hall early Saturday morning.

