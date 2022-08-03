SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting

Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24 (left); and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21 (right); are...
Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24 (left); and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21 (right); are both charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two men face multiple charges in a shooting in June that killed one and injured a second victim.

Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24; and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21; are both charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said.

The charges stem from a shooting on June 22. Police responded at approximately 1:18 a.m. to the area of McKnight Drive where they found two gunshot victims. One of the two was dead at the scene. The second was taken to an area hospital.

Odom was arrested on Napoleon Drive and Drayton-Fabor was arrested on Law Boulevard on Wednesday, Hagge said.

Both men were being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

